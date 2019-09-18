Charles Schwab, one of the largest full-service investment services firms in the country, recently opened the doors to a new independent branch in Kennesaw.
The new location at 1450 Barrett Parkway, Suite 430 in Kennesaw, is part of a larger franchising initiative Schwab announced in early 2011. Schwab’s decision to begin opening franchise branches, in addition to its more than 300 existing company-managed branches, is grounded in a commitment to make financial advice and planning more accessible in local communities across the country. Schwab’s company-managed and independent branches deliver the same suite of brokerage products and services, pricing, and overall client service and experience.
The Kennesaw branch is led by Schwab independent branch leader Mike Pefferly of Marietta, a financial services professional with 20 years of experience in investment management. Previously, Pefferly was a branch manager at Scottrade. Prior to that, he served as an equity and mutual fund trader at Merrill Lynch.
Pefferly attended Kennesaw State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in finance.
He expects to hold a variety of free educational investing workshops in the Kennesaw branch.
For more information, call 770-281-3922.
