The Cobb Chamber will have a “How To: Adapting Your Marketing Strategy During COVID-19” webinar on April 21 at 10:30 a.m.
Part four of the webinar series on business recovery will feature experts sharing methods for making tactful decisions regarding one's brand and marketing campaigns during the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will also have an opportunity to ask questions.
Speakers include John Critadoro, president of Alliance Activation; Travis Knight, vice president of Marketing at the Marietta Daily Journal; John Loud, 2020 Cobb Chamber chairman and president of LOUD Security Systems; Sharon Mason, Cobb Chamber president and CEO; Cheryl Musial, chief strategy officer of Mopdog Creative; Charday Oldacre, CEO and branding specialist of Nueway Studios; and Jordan Sandler, founder of Frenik Marketing Group.
To register for this virtual event, visit cobbchamber.org/webinars. There is no cost. Chamber members and non-members are welcome to attend on a first, come first served basis up to 500 attendees.
For recordings of previous webinars, visit the Cobb Chamber’s COVID-19 Resources page at cobbchamber.org.
For more information, contact Mandy Burton at mburton@cobbchamber.org.
