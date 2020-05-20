The Cobb Chamber of Commerce will have "Business Recovery Webinar: Legal Guidance for Reopening" on May 27 from 11 a.m. to noon.
There are many factors to consider as one prepares to reopen. A panel of legal experts will guide businesses and answer questions during this free event, which is open to the first 500 people to sign up. Panelists include:
- Neera Bahl, principal attorney at Neera Bahl & Associates LLC
- Dave Cole, partner at Freeman Mathis & Gary LLP
- Scott Gregory, managing member at Gregory, Doyle, Calhoun & Rogers LLC
- Christina Moore, partner at Taylor English
- Justin O’Dell, partner at O’Dell & O’Neal
- John Loud, 2020 Cobb Chamber chairman and president of LOUD Security Systems
To register visit https://cobbgacoc.wliinc15.com/events/Business-Recovery-Webinar-Legal-Guidance-for-Reopening-9483/details.
For more information, contact Rebecca Chadwick at rchadwick@cobbchamber.org.
