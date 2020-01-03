The Cobb County Chamber of Commerce will have Cobb Connections on Jan. 13 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Hoyle's Kitchen + Bar, 1440 Roswell Road in Marietta.
Participants will have the opportunity to build relationships and grow business-to-business and business-to-consumer connections. Participants will break into roundtable discussions in which they will give referrals and discuss business challenges. Following the discussions, they will have a 30-second opportunity to speak about their business.
To register, visit https://www.cobbchamber.org/events/Cobb-Connections-9159/details.
