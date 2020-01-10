The Cobb Chamber is seeking participants for the 2020 Teacher for a Day program
Cobb County business leaders have the opportunity to work side-by-side a Teacher of the Year at a post-secondary, Cobb County or Marietta City school for a day. Through this experience, participants gain firsthand knowledge of the challenges and strengths local educators face on a daily basis.
The 2020 program will take place the week of Feb. 3–7 in both Cobb County and Marietta City Schools. The teacher and participant will connect prior to the beginning of the week and select a date that would be best for them. The program requires the commitment of a half workday.
All applications must be submitted by Jan. 22.
For more information, contact Jani Dix at 770-859-2335 or jdix@cobbchamber.org.
