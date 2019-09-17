The Cobb Chamber of Commerce will kick-off Public Safety Appreciation Week with the 24th annual Public Safety Appreciation Breakfast on Oct. 7 from 7:30 to 9:15 a.m. at the Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE in the Cumberland area.
Twenty-two public safety personnel and units will be recognized for their leadership and dedication to serving the communities of Cobb County. The Public Safety Employee of the Year and awards of Merit, Valor, Distinguished Achievement and Outstanding Community Contribution will be presented during the breakfast. The list of 2019 nominees can be viewed at https://www.cobbchamber.org/Member-Services/Public_Safety_Awards_Nominees.aspx.
Prior to the awards portion of the breakfast, Cobb County's new District Attorney Joyette Holmes will address the audience.
During Public Safety Appreciation Week, members of the community are encouraged to show their support and share photos of their acts of thanks on social media by using the hashtag #CobbAppreciates. Participants can get their Public Safety Facebook icon and see ideas on how to participate at https://www.cobbchamber.org/member-services/appreciation_week.aspx.
Participants can also show their support by displaying a magnet on their car. Each magnet is $5 and can be added online at registration.
Register at https://cobbgacoc.wliinc15.com/events/Public-Safety-Recognition-Awards-Breakfast-8321/details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.