Looking for a way to highlight your business or facility? Host one of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce's Business After Hours events.
The Cobb Chamber’s Business After Hours program consists of six networking functions per year, from 5 to 7 p.m. These events give members the opportunity to enjoy an evening of social networking with other professionals from around the county, at a different venue every other month.
Interested host sponsors must meet the following requirements - be located in Cobb County, able to comfortably accommodate 150-200 Chamber members and guests, have adequate parking spaces within a reasonable walking distance and provide appetizers, non-alcoholic beverages and beer and wine - 2 drink tickets per guest.
Host sponsors have the opportunity to address the group during the event, showcase their company and location, as well as gain recognition through event promotions.
For more information, contact Jani Dix at jdix@cobbchamber.org.
