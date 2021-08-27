The Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Executive Women will on Sept. 10 have their September luncheon featuring Kim Gresh, president of S.A. White Oil Company and the 2020 Woman of Distinction Award winner.
Gresh will share the history of her company, how she got into her role as president and how she overcame the initial challenges in assuming the role.
Today, only 15% of the current oil and gas workforce is female, a number that drops in half when it comes to higher-paying technical jobs. As president of S.A. White Oil Company, fuel supplier for the greater Atlanta area and Georgia’s first supplier of biodiesel, she has made a name for herself in a male-dominated industry. She was the first female board member for both the Georgia Oilmen’s Association and Conoco Phillips National Marketer Council.
Registration is open until Sept. 7 at www.cobbchamber.org/events. The luncheon begins at 11:15 a.m. at the Cobb Chamber.
For more information, contact Rebecca Chadwick at rchadwick@cobbchamber.org.
