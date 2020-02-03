The world has changed since 2010. More than 7.6 billion of us now share the planet, an increase of 700,000 humans in the past 10 years. That includes roughly 330.3 million Americans, up 21.5 million over the same period.
Cobb County is no different, having welcomed nearly 68,000 new residents in just the seven years between 2010 and 2017.
Every 10 years since 1790 — George Washington’s second year as president — the United States Census Bureau has counted through a constitutionally mandated census every person living in America on a single day. Since 1930, that day has been April 1. The resulting data determine several outcomes, from federal apportionment of congressional districts to allocation of federal money for everything from emergency and health services to housing, roads and schools. The data are also used for drawing district boundaries for the General Assembly and county commissioners, among others.
This April 1, every household in the nation will receive an invitation to respond — online, by phone or by mail — to the 2020 census. To protect citizens’ personal information and privacy, surveys remain confidential for 72 years. Population and demographic data are reported aggregately.
While the decennial census looks at population numbers, the Census Bureau also collects information about and valuable to American businesses. Similarly, those responses are reported cumulatively so as not to reveal individual respondents or betray confidential business information. From Fortune 10 companies to sole proprietors, business leaders rely on accurate, detailed data gathered through additional surveys to inform decisions such as where to open, expand or close and what sort of workforce awaits them in prospective communities.
Formerly collected by “long form” surveys, additional data collections now include:
♦ American Community Survey, an annual survey of 3.5 million randomly selected individuals. Its results provide communities with information needed to plan investments and services.
♦ County Business Patterns (CBP), an annual series that provides statistics about businesses with paid employees, including economic data by industry, employment during the week of March 12, first-quarter payroll and annual payroll. Data are available nationally, by state, county, metropolitan area, zip code and congressional district.
♦ The Current Population survey, sponsored jointly with the U.S. Department of Labor, is the nation’s primary source of labor force statistics, examining several criteria such as types, quality, wages and hours of work.
♦ The Survey of Income and Program Participation (SIPP) examines information and measures changes regarding economic well-being, family structure, education, assets, health insurance, childcare and food security. Data are used to evaluate federal, state and local assistance programs.
Statewide and hyper-local statistics are also used by a variety of professionals with ties to economic development to demonstrate workforce quality, job training and education levels. Real estate developers and city planners use it to plan or improve neighborhoods and homes.
“The decennial census doesn’t get that granular,” said Jason Gaines, planning and economic development division manager for Cobb County. Prospective employers and those looking to stay, he said, use data from the auxiliary collections to get a picture of things like population, trends, ages, disposable income levels and how reliant on public transit the workforce is.
“The American Communities Survey . . . that’s where you get down to the nitty granular,” he said. “It’s crucial to the cities that the response rate is as high and as accurate as possible.”
Industries tied to logistics look for good public services and infrastructure. Census data “lends a good bit to all of that,” Gaines said.
Even at the county level, census numbers carry considerable weight. In Georgia, the only officially accepted population figures are the decennial census figures, impacting population-based splits if voters renew Cobb’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) by referendum next fall.
“Everybody wants strong representation to make sure we are taken care of—from a business perspective as well as competitors,” said Dana Johnson, executive director of SelectCobb, the Cobb Chamber’s economic development arm. Often the first point of contact for prospective companies, SelectCobb works with the state, site-selection brokers or company representatives to gather facts and work with county and city partners.
“We catch the fish,” he said. “That’s when (data) really comes in handy. You use it when you’re doing your peer community analysis to help set your strategy for how you will promote your community,” Johnson said. The cities and the county put the incentive packages and close the loop.
Data, he added, shows who is growing, where and how. “Whether you’re a site consultant or an economic development consultant — all of us use census numbers to get a good idea of where we are and how our competitors are doing. That’s really important to get a perspective of what our strengths are and how we can promote positive qualities of Cobb County out into the world.”
Conversely, losing population impedes economic development. “Obviously, if you’re a city like Detroit where your population has been declining, it makes it a lot more difficult to promote the increasing prosperity,” Johnson said. “If you’re able to show a strong, balanced population and economy, you’re able to make the case better to companies that we are trying to recruit that we are the right place for you to be.”
The census, he said, resets the benchmark not only for Cobb but also the peer communities against which metro Atlanta competes for business investments, “and everything else is estimated off of that.” Peer communities, Johnson said, include Washington, D.C., Dallas, Charlotte and Nashville —“areas that are competitive in similar industries so that we make sure that we are promoting our assets rather than their weaknesses.”
Among its strengths, Georgia routinely scores high for its workforce readiness. “Without knowing the population, we really can’t know how we’re doing,” Johnson said.
2020 marks the first year that respondents can complete their surveys online, but that has not eliminated the use of traditional door-to-door census takers. This year, the federal government will hire up to a half-million temporary workers to survey non-responding households. Nearly 3,000 of those were hired in metro Atlanta. According to the U.S. Census website, pay to Cobb County census takers is the highest in the state at $22 per hour, plus mileage. Comparatively, Fulton and DeKalb pay ranges from $20 to $22 an hour; Clayton, $17; Gwinnett, $18 to $20. The pay range for census takers in Manhattan is $25 to $28 an hour.
