Marietta-based CDH Partners Inc. announced it received an Outstanding Award for excellence in educational facility design in the fall 2019 edition of Learning By Design.
The performing arts center at South Cobb High School in Austell was recognized by the magazine for its architectural and interior design and for having next-generation, benchmark-type design and planning features worthy of imitation.
The 32,000-square-foot performing arts center opened to students at the start of the 2019-2020 school year. The facility united the art rooms, which had been scattered around campus, into one large, centralized space for fine arts rehearsals and performances. The new fine arts center features a 750-seat auditorium with support spaces including instructional units, a “black box” theater, dance studio and gallery space in the lobby to exhibit student achievements.
All projects awarded in this edition of the magazine were peer-reviewed by a jury of six architects. The jury looked for unique and new concepts being implemented to improve education facility building design.
For more information, visit www.cdhpartners.com.
