Marietta-based CDH Partners announced its design for Kennesaw State University's English Building has been awarded a citation in the Architectural Portfolio of American School & University Magazine.
The Architectural Portfolio design competition is the education industry’s most recognized awards program for design excellence. It has cited KSU’s English Building in Kennesaw for Outstanding Design in Post-Secondary institutional facilities.
The project is a 13,000-square foot renovation and addition that balances the needs of the school’s students, curriculum and faculty. The design supports KSU’s successful classroom utilization and it cohesively ties into the existing campus while providing contemporary design features.
“The English addition integrates well aesthetically and functionally with the rest of the Kennesaw campus," said Radhika Dharanipalan, KSU’s project manager at the time. "It is the first project at KSU that successfully embraced the concept of branding in its color palette. The project is very well received by the English department including faculty and students.”
The Architectural Portfolio awards are published in cooperation with the American Institute of Architects. The publication has become a sourcebook for education administrators across the country.
CDH Partners’ design for KSU’s English Building and its fellow honorees will appear in the fall 2019 issue of American School & University Magazine.
Melissa Cantrell, president at CDH Partners, served as principal in charge of this project.
“Our team was able to provide a facility that complements the KSU campus and serves the growing student body," said Cantrell. "With this recognition from American School & University, our firm proves the success of our design process. Through steadfast dedication to listening and collaborating with our clients, we consistently deliver thoughtful and outstanding work that improves lives through design.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.