Marietta-based CDH Partners announced the opening of a recently completed middle school replacement facility for the DeKalb County School District.
The brand-new Ronald E. McNair Middle School opened its doors to sixth through eighth-grade students on Aug. 5.
The first of its kind in DeKalb County, this project represents a shift in the educational program of Georgia’s third-largest school district. Its design reflects DCSD’s strategic plan to develop Future Ready schools that engage its students in learning. The concept is a fundamental change from a traditional teacher-centric environment to one designed for dynamic, personalized learning strategies focused around the student.
CDH based the 1,200-student school design around the user experience. In the new environment, teachers adapt conventional interactions with their pupils and classroom furniture to become facilitators for student-centered learning. CDH's design experts integrated shared areas throughout.
The company included adjustable spaces and furniture, intentional use of color, large windows and a courtyard. Open collaboration can occur on the amphitheater stairs of the new Learning Commons, which leads to a large main circulation area surrounded by bright murals and garage-style doors.
