Marietta-based CDH Partners announced that Heli Shah, Associate AIA, is one of 16 architects and designers selected to participate in AIA Georgia’s Christopher Kelley Leadership Development Program 2019-2020 Class.
This competitive program aims to train and inspire the next generation of leaders in architecture through a series of eight sessions focused on such topics such as political engagement, civic leadership and community engagement, business development, professional practice and equity, diversity and inclusion.
Shah is an associate member of the AIA, and she was part of the design teams for successful projects such as Ronald E. McNair Middle School, Pope High School, Kennesaw State University and Arylessence Research and Development Facility. She received a master of architecture from the Savannah College of Art and Design and a bachelor of science in architectural science from Western Kentucky University.
For more information, visit www.cdhpartners.com.
