Marietta-based CDH Partners, on the heels of its 42nd anniversary, announced three promotions.
The architecture and interior design firm has named Melissa Cantrell, AIA, LEED AP as president; Justin McClain as CFO; and Carine Kroko, AIA, NOMA, LEED AP to senior associate and project delivery manager.
Melissa Cantrell
Cantrell becomes the firm’s second president since its founding in 1977.
She has served as one of its principals for more than 10 years. She will lead the day-to-day leadership and high-level management of studio operations and resources. Her responsibilities will include executing company strategy, operational policy and procedures.
Bill Chegwidden, former president and one of the firm’s founding partners, will stay on as CEO.
As president, Cantrell will fortify the firm’s mission and core values and drive a high-performance management team. She brings more than 20 years of architectural experience and effective leadership skills; as head of the Education + Research Studio, her innovation and integrity in her design projects garnered more than 20 awards. She is a regular contributor to industry events and publications.
Recently, she presented at the National Association for Learning Environments conference and was featured in the 2019 Design Equilibrium magazine published by AIA Atlanta. Cantrell has served on the Georgia State Board of Architects & Interior Designers since 2015.
Justin McClain
McClain was promoted to principal and CFO.
In his new role, he will head operational management and establish a vision and purpose for sustainable financial practices. In his previous role as financial manager, he excelled in supporting business development and driving growth.
As principal, he will use this experience to manage the profitability and performance of the firm and its leadership, as well as cultivate new client relationships.
Carine Kroko
Kroko was promoted to senior associate and project delivery manager.
She joined the firm in 2002, consistently creating and managing high-quality design projects. In her new position, she will increase efficiencies and profitability within the production of design and construction documents, as well as improve project management methodology. Her responsibilities include a comprehensive plan for project documentation to support business and technical goals.
The firm also announced Ernest “Terry” Biglow will retire effective July 31. He served as a principal since 2014.
For more information, visit www.cdhpartners.com.
