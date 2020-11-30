Capital One announced that it has provided a $43.7 million Freddie Mac adjustable-rate loan to refinance Stratford Ridge, a 446-unit apartment community in Marietta.
FCP, the sponsor, manages $3.6 billion in assets across four funds targeting commercial real estate nationwide and has invested more than $8.3 billion in 46,900 multifamily units and 4.9 million square feet of commercial office space since 1999. FCP is a Freddie Mac Select Sponsor and a repeat Capital One customer.
Thomas Reynolds, senior vice president in Capital One Agency Finance’s Chicago office, originated the transaction. The 10-year SOFR-based loan has five years of interest-only payments, followed by amortization on a 30-year schedule. The interest rate is below 3%.
Stratford Ridge is a Class B community. Among its common area amenities are a pool, fitness center, package lockers and controlled-access entrance. Interior renovations include new cabinets, stainless steel appliances and upgraded light fixtures.
