Freeman Mathis & Gary LLP, which has a local office at 100 Galleria Parkway, Suite 1600 in the Cumberland area, announced that Candice Jackson has joined the firm as a partner.
Jackson will chair the firm's Education Team and also practice in the firm's Labor and Employment Law and Government Law Sections. She will work in the firm's San Rafael and San Francisco offices.
Jackson joins FMG after serving as Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, in the U.S. Department of Education in Washington, D.C. In those roles, she developed federal regulations focused on sex discrimination and sexual harassment in schools, colleges and universities, applicable to students and employees, and supervised hundreds of administrative enforcement investigations under federal civil rights laws.
For more information, visit www.fmglaw.com.
