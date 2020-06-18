Cancer Treatment Centers of America has established a new relationship with UnitedHealthcare that will create new cancer care options for people enrolled in most UnitedHealthcare employer-sponsored plans in Georgia.

Effective May 15, the multi-year agreement brings the national network of CTCA hospitals and outpatient care centers in Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Tulsa into the UnitedHealthcare network.

The agreement is another development that expands cancer care options for Georgia residents, following legislation passed last year that paved the way for more Georgians to access care at CTCA Atlanta.

For more information, visit UHCProvider.com.

