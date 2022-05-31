Georgia has always enjoyed a steadfast partnership with Canada, its largest export buyer. But in the last few years, trade disputes followed by a pandemic have brought uncharacteristic uncertainty to the usually vibrant U.S.-Canada relationship.
The two sides have discovered a renewed sense of purposeful collaboration, especially as supply-chain challenges and geopolitical upheaval force a rethinking of globalization.
Global Atlanta recently completed a preview trip to Quebec, the province that spearheaded the alliance 15 years ago along with Georgia. The itinerary included interviews with cutting-edge companies in industries such as health, aerospace, film, energy and electric mobility – all areas where a collaborative approach could make both sides stronger.
On June 7, from 5 to 7 p.m., participants can join SelectCobb and Global Atlanta’s Managing Editor Trevor Williams as Global Atlanta recaps the trip, releases a special report and renews the conversation on Georgia-Canada ties in Atlanta, starting with a focus on Quebec.
James Hill, Consul General of Canada in Atlanta, will deliver the keynote address. This will be followed by a panel discussion with Laura Dawson, Executive Director, Future Borders Coalition; David Weiner, Delegate, Quebec Delégation Atlanta; Benoit Montreuil, Coca-Cola Chair in Material Handling and Distribution and Director, Supply Chain & Logistics Institute, Georgia Institute of Technology; Jean-François Marchand, Marketing Director, UgoWork; and Julianna Egressy, VP of Supply Chain, Medicom Inc.
