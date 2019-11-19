Camelot/Signature Homes LLC announced it will open Amelia Walk, 16 detached homes in east Cobb for active adults.
Construction has begun and the sales office with a furnished model will open by January 2020. Prices will start in the high $400s.
For more information, contact Greg Lyles at 404-850-0204 or greg@ameliawalkeastcobb.com.
