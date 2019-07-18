Caliber Collision, which has two Cobb County locations, held its 2019 Rhythm Restoration Food Drive and collected over $900,000 in donations or 5.4 million meals from April through May.
The Atlanta Community Food Bank was among more than 85 food banks across 37 states that will be able to restock their shelves to ensure at-risk kids do not go hungry this summer due to the food drive.
Caliber’s 20,000 teammates were inspired to serve their local communities by raising cash and food donations through fundraising events such as car shows, motorcycle rallies, golf tournaments, dunk tanks and other giving opportunities.
“We set a lofty goal of raising five million meals in 2019,” said Steve Grimshaw, Caliber Collision CEO. "Our teammates challenged themselves, our business partners, friends in the community and each other by collecting more than 5.4 million meals across more than 1,100 locations.
Over the past eight years, Caliber’s annual food drive has become one of the largest food drives in the U.S. This year’s results broke last year’s record of 4.3 million meals by almost 25%.
Caliber's Cobb County locations are 850 Mountain Industrial Drive and 2165 Austell Road, both in Marietta.
For more information, visit www.calibercollsion.com.
