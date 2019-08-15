Cabela’s Incorporated will celebrate five years since the grand opening of the Acworth location at 152 Northpoint Parkway in the Cherokee Village development.
On Aug. 21 at 9 a.m. there will be a special ribbon-cutting with Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood.
The location will continue the celebration by hosting a Salute to the Community event on Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature free food samples from local businesses including JD’s, Big Girl Catering, Shoney’s, Huey Luey’s and a visit from the Kona Ice Truck.
There will be free outdoor activities for children including bb gun and archery ranges, a fishing pond, an inflatable basketball hoop and several fall crafts.
Store hours the day of the celebration will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
For more information, call 470-315-7500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.