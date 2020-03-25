The Cobb County Chamber of Commerce has gathered resources to help Cobb's businesses navigate the COVID-19 crisis together.
The Cobb Chamber has created a new Facebook page devoted to promoting small businesses. Cobb Shops To Go is the social home for sharing how to support small businesses throughout this uncertain time. Businesses can post their current deals and get social at https://www.facebook.com/CobbShopsToGo/?tn-str=k*F.
Operation Meal Plan was created by the Cobb Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Cobb Community Foundation, the Center for Family Resources and local non-profits to provide food to those in need, help restaurants keep their workers employed, and provide a vehicle for citizens to help.
Restaurants interested in participating can contact Nate Futrell at NFutrell@cobbchamber.org. Individuals can make donations to pay for the meals through a tax deductible fund through the Cobb Community Foundation at https://bit.ly/3bto7QX. For non-profits that need food, contact Melanie Kagan with the Center for Family Resources at MelanieKagan@thecfr.org.
The Cobb Chamber is gathering information regarding the impact COVID-19 is having on businesses. This will help the Chamber support businesses with appropriate resources, programming and advocacy efforts to offer assistance both immediately, and following the crisis. Businesses can take the Chamber's survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GYV8KCM.
Updated daily, the Chamber has links to resources for small businesses and community members regarding SBA loans, employee assistance, how to support local non-profits, and more. Businesses can view the resources at https://www.cobbchamber.org/your-chamber/COVID-19_Resources.aspx.
The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to Georgia small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the coronavirus. As provided by the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act that was recently signed by President Trump and following a request for Georgia from Gov. Brian Kemp, SBA disaster assistance is now available to the entire state of Georgia. These loans can provide vital economic support to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing. Loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact.
Applicants may apply online at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.
Applicants are applying for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program so they must select the Economic Injury Loan Option. If they select the wrong option, they do not have to re-register, but they will need to start the application again.
An explanation of the Three Step Loan Process is available at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/Documents/Three_Step_Process_SBA_Disaster_Loans.pdf.
Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
For more information, visit https://www.sba.gov/disaster.
