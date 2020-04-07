The Cobb Chamber of Commerce has provided the following list of resources and support.
Small Business Guide for Emergency Loans
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has prepared the Coronavirus Emergency Loans Small Business Guide and Checklist at https://www.uschamber.com/sites/default/files/023595_comm_corona_virus_smallbiz_loan_final.pdf.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act allocated $350 billion to help small businesses keep workers employed amid the pandemic and economic downturn. Known as the Paycheck Protection Program, the initiative provides 100% federally guaranteed loans to small businesses. Importantly, these loans may be forgiven if borrowers maintain their payrolls during the crisis or restore their payrolls afterward.
The administration has released initial guidelines; they are available at https://home.treasury.gov/. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has issued this guide to help small businesses and self-employed individuals check eligibility and prepare to file for a loan.
State and Federal Business Resources
The Georgia Chamber has organized all the state and federal COVID-19 resources available for the business community in a downloadable PDF at https://bit.ly/34iJRML.
Support Community COVID-19 Funding Needs
There are many ways one can help support community needs including donating to Wellstar Foundation’s COVID-19 relief at https://bit.ly/34iJRML, Cobb Community Foundation’s Cobb COVID-19 Community Response Fund to help non-profits at https://bit.ly/3aST154, Operation Meal Plan for restaurants to keep workers employed and provide food to non-profits at https://bit.ly/2xdMSSq, as well as Cobb Schools and Marietta City Schools funds to help students in need. For more information about the school funds, visit http://cobbschoolsfoundation.org/helpfamilies or https://marietta.revtrak.net/marietta-city-schools/#/v/-connect-a-kid.
COVID-19 Resource Page
Updated daily, the Chamber has links to resources for small businesses and community members regarding SBA loans, employee assistance and how to support local non-profits. Visit https://www.cobbchamber.org/your-chamber/COVID-19_Resources.aspx.
Operation Meal Plan
Operation Meal Plan was created by the Cobb Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Cobb Community Foundation, the Center for Family Resources and local non-profits to provide food to those in need, help restaurants keep their workers employed and provide a vehicle for citizens to help. Restaurants interested in participating can contact Nate Futrell at NFutrell@cobbchamber.org. Individuals can make donations to pay for the meals through a tax deductible fund through the Cobb Community Foundation. For non-profits that need food, please contact Melanie Kagan with Center for Family Resources at MelanieKagan@thecfr.org.
Membership Impact Survey
The Cobb Chamber is gathering information regarding the impact COVID-19 is having on local businesses. This will help the Chamber support businesses with appropriate resources, programming and advocacy efforts to offer assistance both immediately, and following the crisis.
Take the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GYV8KCM.
Companies are Hiring
The Chamber has a list of companies with job opportunities available at https://www.cobbchamber.org/business-resources/COVID-19_Hirings.aspx.
Cobb Shops To Go
The Cobb Chamber has created a new Facebook page devoted to promoting small businesses. Cobb Shops To Go is the social home for sharing how to support local small businesses throughout this uncertain time. Businesses can post their current deals at https://www.facebook.com/CobbShopsToGo.
Show Support for Small Business
Cobb small business owners need support in a big way. The Chamber has created a resource page listing ways to interact with and support local small business members. Visit Support Our Small Business at cobbchamber.org/supportsmallbiz.
