What a difference a day, a week, and then a month has made. I pray you are healthy and that your businesses are sustaining the stresses of community isolation.
Perhaps you are among those fortunate to work in an industry that accommodates work from home. If that’s the case, you may already be a seasoned telecommuter. But some of you are new to working remotely and in isolation. Regardless, you have by now developed a routine and best practices over the past weeks.
Fifteen years ago I negotiated one of the first telecommute arrangements in my company at the time. The terms and logistics are a topic for another day. Today, I want to address the emotions surrounding work-at-home.
Telecommuting was not completely foreign in 2005, but it was new and there was a stigma that came with it. From grumbles that telecommuting was a perk reserved for employees with kids to the ubiquitous ribbing about working in our pajamas, we early telecommuters faced our own branding crisis.
I am not sure I can convey the enormous responsibility I felt to make sure the arrangement succeeded. I understood that my success — or failure — would have long-lasting implications for my colleagues. I was determined not to let them down.
To the extent I could, I tried to manage some of the prejudices through sensory clues. I would put the dogs out of earshot before my kids came home from school to limit background barking. If I started a load of dishes or laundry during the day, I would pause the machine before taking phone calls to avoid the tell-tale buzz of a complete cycle.
I never referred to my location as home or my home office. Rather, I and eventually my whole team called it the “Marietta Bureau.” In hindsight, I feared judgments that my home office was less professional. Over time, though, my colleagues and I came to see that — for me — the solitude enhanced focus, and my work product was stronger.
I hope that you are likewise productive during this pandemic. If you are not, then I hope that you will believe this long-time telecommuter when I tell you that this is different. For now, work in isolation is the rule rather than the exception. Anxiety is high and choice is relative.
It is late March and I am working on a long-term project that involves phone interviews with high-profile lawyers in large, metro markets across the country. Tomorrow, I will finish up the New York interviews. Next week I will move on to San Francisco. Respectively, both cities are the east and west coast epicenters for the COVID-19 virus. Lawyers are trained to look every matter through the lens of risk mitigation. It should not be a surprise that several star partners in large law firms admit to having a tough time working in close quarters. Even the finest Manhattan apartment usually does not afford enough distance for two professionals to have independent conference calls. Add a kid or two trying to do schoolwork at home — and, well — it should make you especially grateful to be living that Cobb County lifestyle.
I personally have enjoyed the connection I feel in these interviews more than ever before. Who is not charmed when they hear a small child’s voice in the background, or the sound of someone else in the household rattling dishes? We share an unprecedented vulnerability that I hope we will bring back into our post-pandemic professional lives.
Understand that we all respond differently to this unusual situation. If you are struggling, I implore you to be gentle with yourself. Be gentle with your employees. Be gentle with your stakeholders.
And if you were hoping for my best productivity-at-home tips, here they are: wake, shower, dress, put on shoes and start work each day as if you were going to the office. Schedule a real lunch hour and eat a real lunch. Set a real end time and shut off your technology. Hug your family. Wash your hands.
Mary Smith Judd is a communications professional based in Marietta. As a writer, editor and project manager, she has worked with corporate leaders, attorneys and other professionals. Her work at the Fulton County Daily Report, the Florida Bar News and the New York Times Regional Newspaper Group has been honored with national and regional awards. Judd is the founder of Your Story Pros, a full-service creator of personal, family and corporate history content.
