Burlington Stores announces new location coming to Mableton this spring Staff reports May 17, 2023 Burlington Stores Inc., a national off-price retailer, announced that it will open a new store in Mableton this spring.The new location will be at The Village at Mableton Shopping Center, 4490 Mableton Parkway SW, Suite 94 in Mableton. This brings the total number of locations in the state to 32. For more information, visit www.burlington.com.
