At the 39th annual OBIE Award ceremony hosted by the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association, Marietta-based Brock Built Homes won a total of 12 OBIEs.
The OBIE Awards are the premier awards in Atlanta’s home construction industry, celebrating commitment to innovation in new home building, remodeling and marketing - TV spots, social media, print and website - categories. Brock Built was awarded eight Gold OBIE Awards, two Silver OBIE Awards, the Community of the Year award for West Highlands and Marketing Director of the Year award for Ilir Imeraj.
The gold OBIE Awards received by Brock Built included:
- Single Family Detached – Urban Redevelopment/Revitalization - $300,000 to $399,999 – West Highlands.
- Single Family Detached – Urban Redevelopment/Revitalization - All Builders $400,000 to $499,999 – Main Street Estates.
- Single Family Detached – Urban Redevelopment/Revitalization - All Builders $600,000 and above – West Town.
- Single Family Detached – Urban Redevelopment/Revitalization - All Builders $299,999 and under – West Highlands.
- Single Family Attached – Urban Redevelopment/Revitalization - All Builders $300,000 to $399,999 – Westside Station.
- Single Family Attached – Urban Redevelopment/Revitalization - All Builders $500,000 to $599,999 – Westside Station.
- Single Family Attached – Urban Redevelopment/Revitalization - All Builders $600,000 and above – West Town.
- Best Landscape Design – Community – West Highlands.
Brock Built also received two silver OBIE Awards for some of their top projects around Atlanta. These projects include the following awards Best Building Design – Detached Model $500,000 to $599,999 – Westside Station and Single Family Detached – Urban Redevelopment/Revitalization All Builders $500,000 to $599,999 – Westside Station.
For more information, visit http://www.brockbuilt.com.
