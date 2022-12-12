Have you ever heard the Cobb Chamber’s origin story? It was 1942 and Cobb County was a rural community experiencing a time of transformational growth. Bell Aircraft announced the opening of a new branch in Marietta to produce B-29 bombers for the war effort. This announcement brought aerospace engineering and manufacturing to Cobb and it remains a target industry cluster today. As more people moved to Cobb and economic activity strengthened and diversified, a group of small business owners began meeting to discuss the need for a chamber of commerce. The Cobb Chamber of Commerce was established, and its first meetings were held just a block or two away from where the Cobb County Superior Court is located today.
The Cobb Chamber’s history traces back to visionary small business owners who wanted an organization devoted to providing an environment that fosters economic opportunity, serves as a champion for business and works to provide a high quality of life for residents. With our roots firmly planted in small business, I’m proud to share that the Cobb Chamber of 2022 has a membership that’s chiefly small businesses. For the Cobb County of today, small businesses serve as economic engines and job creators, driving prosperity and innovation. And that’s why many of the Chamber’s programs, events, and services are designed for entrepreneurs and small business owners and professionals.
For my last column as the Cobb Chamber Chairwoman, I think it’s only fitting that I share how the Chamber continues to work on behalf of small businesses, and how everyone can support local retailers during the giving season.
One of our top offerings for businesses large and small is our government relations and advocacy efforts. Year round, the Chamber’s advocacy team represents the collective voice of Cobb’s business community and keeps members informed of policies or measures that enhance economic growth and create conditions for businesses to thrive.
With Georgia’s legislative session beginning in January, the Chamber’s Board of Directors has approved the 2023 state legislative agenda. The 2023 agenda organizes our priorities into five specific areas: economic and community development, transportation, mobility and infrastructure investment, K-12, higher education, and workforce development, healthcare, continued support for Dobbins Air Reserve Base and our defense community.
If you’d like to take a deeper dive into our state agenda, you can view it on our website at cobbchamber.org/stateagenda. The 2023 legislative session welcomes new House and Senate leadership, along with a high number of newly elected members, and the session is expected to be an active one. You can stay informed on all the actions taking place under the gold dome each week with our “From the Capitol Steps” email newsletter. You can subscribe and learn more about the Chamber Government Affairs Committee by contacting Amanda Seals, the Chamber’s Executive Vice President of Government Relations, at aseals@cobbchamber.org.
Shopping Local for the Holidays
If you ask anyone at the Chamber, every day is a good time to shop at local stores and support small business owners. But in December, there are ample opportunities to show your love. For many local restaurants, boutiques and retailers, the holiday season is an important time to meet their revenue goals and overcome a fluctuating market and increased costs. For every dollar spent at a locally owned business, 67 cents remain in our local economy. And 44 cents go to the business owner and their employees. So, your purchases go beyond the store, to supporting the wages of your neighbors.
Here are five ways you can show up for small business and make an impact this season and beyond.
Find Small Businesses Through Our Directory. If you’re searching for a venue for your next gathering, a caterer, a florist, hair salon, bakery, or a vendor for a needed service, search our Business Directory at cobbchamber.org/directory. You can search our directory of member businesses by category, and you’ll be supporting businesses who are investing in enhancing our community.
Recommend Your Favorite Small Businesses to Others. There’s nothing better than word-of-mouth marketing for a small business. You can even take it a step further by sharing your love on social media or writing a positive review on Google. Your online review or post (be sure to tag the business!) helps more people to find the business online and increases their brand awareness. Advertising in the metro Atlanta market is expensive and your recommendations go along way to giving your favorite businesses more exposure. If you’ve received excellent customer service at a small business, give them a shout out!
Buy Local First. While you may not be able to find everything on your list at a local store, commit to shopping small for at least a third of your list. Start by seeing if local shops are carrying your wish list items before heading to a big-box retailer. Here’s another recommendation, shop early! Fulfilling orders can overwhelm local stores, especially as the calendar moves closer to the holiday.
Gift Cards Make Great Gifts. For a small business, gift cards are instant revenue. For the hard-to-shop-for on your shopping list, gift cards invite your friends and family to find something they want at their favorite store or one they haven’t yet discovered.
Shop at Small Markets. Cobb’s cities and non-profits host farmer’s markets, shopping fundraising events and street fairs featuring local makers, vendors, and entrepreneurs. You’ll find one-of-a-kind gifts while supporting someone’s talents and passions.
Small businesses need our support now more than ever. Prioritizing your spending with local businesses takes a commitment and a few small changes, but the reward stays right here in our community. Let’s take care of businesses together during this giving season.
