BrightStar Care, an in-home care franchise with over 340 locally owned and operated agencies, announced that its Marietta and Cherokee offices are under new ownership.
The Marietta office, 833 Campbell Hill Street NW, Suite 116 in Marietta, serves Cobb, Douglas and Paulding counties. The Cherokee office, 2205 Riverstone Boulevard, Suite 207 in Canton, serves all of Cherokee County.
Both locations are owned by David and Beth Rudder, a husband and wife team who have worked in the health care industry as registered nurses for several decades. David specializes in health care sales and marketing and Beth specializes in hospice
and palliative care.
For more information, visit www.brightstarcare.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.