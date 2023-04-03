Breakfast chain First Watch has opened a new location in east Cobb, its fourth in Cobb County.
The new 3,720-square-foot location seats more than 130 people and features a covered patio, indoor bar and dedicated to-go entrance. It's located at 1080 Johnson Ferry Road and will employ about 30 people.
First Watch’s menu features an "elevated approach to traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch offerings," offering dishes such as avocado toast, smoked salmon eggs Benedict, breakfast tacos and lemon ricotta pancakes. It also offers a variety of juices and breakfast cocktails.
The concept also offers a revolving seasonal menu five times a year, which has included items such as crab avocado toast, pumpkin pancakes, a Mexican street corn hash and watermelon juice.
The chain's other locations in Cobb County are on Atlanta Road in Vinings, on Sandy Plains Road in northeast Cobb, and on Cherokee Street in Kennesaw. First Watch has 20 restaurants across the state.
To celebrate the opening, customers who dine in during its first five days in business will receive free coffee with their meal. The first 120 customers to visit the new restaurant will also receive a custom, reusable travel mug.
“More than 15 years ago, we opened the doors to our first Georgia restaurant right here in Cobb County, so it feels like a homecoming now that we’re once again expanding our brunch experience to more of our neighbors in Marietta,” said Carmen Rundell, Vice President of Operations, in the announcement.
