Cumberland area-based Bravaldo Capital Advisors announced the sale of its client, P&M Solutions LLC dba DoMyOwn to Central Garden & Pet.
Founded in 2004, DoMyOwn is a Norcross-based online retailer of professional grade pest control, turf & ornamental care, animal care products, as well as related equipment for the do-it-yourself consumer. The company has approximately 70 employees.
Central Garden & Pet, with 2020 net sales of $2.7 billion, is based in Walnut Creek, California and has over 6,300 employees across North America and Europe. The company is on a mission to lead the future of the pet and garden industries. Central is home to a leading portfolio of over 65 high-quality brands including Pennington, Nylabone, Kaytee, Amdro and Aqueon.
Bravaldo Capital Advisors is a boutique mergers & acquisitions and corporate finance advisory firm.
For more information, visit www.domyown.com, www.central.com or www.bravaldocapitaladvisors.com.
