Three Ballpark Center recently reached its full height, an important milestone in the project’s construction.
Brasfield & Gorrie is the general contractor of the project, located in The Battery Atlanta.
The Braves Development Company is developing the 11-story, 306,000 square foot high-rise core and shell office building. The structure sits atop six levels of parking, and it is seeking LEED certification. Brasfield & Gorrie self-performed the concrete structure.
thyssenkrupp Elevator North America will occupy four floors. Brasfield & Gorrie will also complete this build-out, which will pursue LEED Gold certification. Work on the build-out is expected to begin in 2021.
Brasfield & Gorrie has constructed several key projects in and near The Battery Atlanta, including its own office. The general contractor was managing partner of American Builders 2017, a joint venture that built the Atlanta Braves’ Truist Park.
Brasfield & Gorrie also constructed the Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta as well as the structure of One Ballpark Center, a nine-story, 250,000 square foot office building that serves as Comcast’s Central Division headquarters. It is also building the thyssenkrupp Elevator Test Tower and Innovation and Qualification Center, which are adjacent to Three Ballpark Center.
Brasfield & Gorrie is collaborating with architect NELSON and program manager JLL for this project, which is scheduled to complete in the first quarter of 2021.
