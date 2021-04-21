Atlanta-based real estate investment firm Branch Properties announced the sale of Elevate West Village, a 313-unit, Class-A luxury apartment community located in Cobb County.
The $96.5 million sale to GID represents one of the largest in Cobb County to date, and the firm’s growing footprint in the multifamily space across the Southeast.
Elevate is the multifamily component of a larger, master-planned community, West Village, which includes a collection of leading retailers and restaurants. Branch has been developing the corridor between I-285 and Cumberland Road for the last 15 years and is currently developing the fourth and final phase of the West Village project, a state-of-the-art medical office building for Northside Hospital.
Throughout the construction of Elevate, Branch and its partners aimed to implement an overall aesthetic of organic luxury, paying attention to the layout, interiors and natural color schemes of greens and tan. Amenities include a resort-style pool with a poolside yoga area, a courtyard featuring an outdoor bar with built-in grills, state-of-the-art fitness center and a game room. While many continue to work remotely, Elevate also offers residents a number of micro offices and a conference room. Apartments range in size from 660-square-foot studios to nearly 1,500-square-foot apartments, with a parking garage comprising 470 spaces.
Construction on Elevate began in April of 2019, with the first residents moving in during July of last year. Summit Contracting Group, the nation’s largest multifamily contractor, served as the general contractor. Other partners include Crosby Design Group as the interior designer, Preston Partnership as the architect and Planners & Engineers Collaborative as the civil engineer.
For more information, visit www.branchprop.com and www.Summit-Contracting.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.