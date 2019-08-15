Cumberland-based Boyd Collar Nolen Tuggle & Roddenbery announced that its five shareholders have all been included in the Best Lawyers in America for 2020.
Robert D. Boyd, John L. Collar Jr., Richard M. Nolen, Jonathan J. Tuggle and Tina Shadix Roddenbery were recognized by the guide as leading lawyers in the area of family law. Boyd has been recognized for the 20th year, while Collar, Nolen, Tuggle and Roddenbery have all been recognized for 10 years or more.
As one of the oldest and most distinguished legal directories, Best Lawyers conducts peer-review surveys to compile its annual list of top attorneys across various practice levels.
The 2020 edition of the publication is available at www.bestlawyers.com/.
For more information, visit https://www.bcntrlaw.com/.
