Cumberland-based Boyd Collar Nolen Tuggle & Roddenbery announced that Michael P. Hodes and Amy B. Saul have been promoted to partnership, effective Jan. 1.
For over a decade, Hodes has exclusively practiced family law, with a specific focus on the financial aspects of divorce, including negotiating and drafting prenuptial, postnuptial and settlement agreements. He works closely with forensic accountants and fiduciary litigators to divide complex assets, trusts and estates of all sizes, and businesses that require valuation.
Hodes is a member of the Family Law Division of State Bar of Georgia, Family Law Section of Atlanta Bar Association, Stonewall Bar Association of Georgia and Bleckley Inn of Court.
Following a Cobb County Superior Court judicial clerkship, Saul has exclusively practiced family law at Boyd Collar Nolen Tuggle & Roddenbery. She handles all types of family law matters, with a focus on complex divorce and custody litigation. She also handles legitimation, paternity, child support, contempt, modifications and stepparent adoption actions. She also works as a guardian ad litem, advocating for the best interest of the child.
Saul is currently co-chair of the State Bar of Georgia Young Lawyer Division Family Law Committee, a barrister with Charles Longstreet Weltner Family Law Inn of Court and a member of the Junior Board of Directors for Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation.
For more information, visit www.bcntrlaw.com.
