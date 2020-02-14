Cumberland-based Boyd Collar Nolen Tuggle & Roddenbery announced that seven of its attorneys have been recognized by Super Lawyers for 2020 in the area of family law.
Founding shareholders Robert D. Boyd, John L. Collar Jr., Richard M. Nolen and Jonathan J. Tuggle, shareholder Tina Shadix Roddenbery and partner Kimberli C. Withrow were named among Georgia Super Lawyers. Partner Amy B. Saul was also named as a 2020 Rising Star.
The complete list of honorees is available at https://www.superlawyers.com/georgia/toplists/.
Boyd and Tuggle were also recognized among the Top 100 List of all Georgia Super Lawyers, and Roddenbery was among the Top 50 Females. Boyd, Collar and Nolen have been ranked by Georgia Super Lawyers for 17 consecutive years. Roddenbery has been named a Super Lawyer for 15 consecutive years, Tuggle has been recognized nine times by the publication and Withrow has been recognized for four consecutive years.
For more information, visit https://www.bcntrlaw.com/.
