Cumberland-based Boyd Collar Nolen Tuggle & Roddenbery announced the recent addition of associates Shaun Bussert and Margaret Simpson to the firm.
Their practices will focus on a range of family law matters including high-net-worth divorce, child custody issues, modifications, appeals and legitimations.
Prior to joining the firm, Bussert was managing partner of Bussert Law Firm LLC. He has tried, won and settled cases in almost 60 counties in Georgia, managing a wide variety of family law matters including mediations, status conferences/temporary hearings, final hearings, contempt, modification of child support, modification of visitation and custody, and legitimation.
Bussert is a member of the Family Law Section of the State Bar of Georgia. He is admitted in Georgia, Court of Appeals of Georgia, Supreme Court of Georgia and U.S. District Court Northern District Court of Georgia.
He earned his undergraduate degree from Ball State University and his law degree from University of Tennessee College of Law.
With nearly 10 years of experience practicing family law in Georgia, Simpson has represented clients in trials and mediations in Fulton, Gwinnett, Cobb, DeKalb, Cherokee Forsyth, Clayton, Coweta and Newton counties. She began her career as law clerk to the senior judge of Montgomery County's Family Court Division in Alabama. She was appointed as Special Master and presided over preliminary hearings in domestic relations cases where she heard evidence and made written recommendations to the judge regarding temporary custody, child support and alimony issues.
Simpson is a member of the Family Law Section and Appellate Practice Section of the State Bar of Georgia. She has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in 2017, 2018 and 2019. She was named on the American Institute of Family Law Attorneys 10 Best Attorneys list in 2017 for Exceptional and Outstanding Client Service.
She earned her undergraduate degree from University of Montevallo and her law degree from University of Alabama School of Law.
For more information, visit www.bcntrlaw.com.
