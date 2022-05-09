As a result of the massive scope of the Affordable Care Act and the Congressional haste to pass it in 2010, there were inevitable misalignments between various elements of the law’s text and implied Congressional intention. These misalignments have resulted in a number of complexities in the “real world” as the law has been implemented in the intervening years. Many of the issues have been addressed via regulatory means; however, one key misalignment left unaddressed relates to what has come to be known as the “family glitch.”
The “family glitch” refers to the fact that, within one section of the law pertaining to an employer’s responsibility to provide affordable coverage to their employees, a definition for affordability is spelled out as being tied to the cost of employee-only coverage. Whereas, in a separate portion of the law relating to whether premium tax credits are to be made available to enrollees on the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace (www.healthcare.gov), the availability of tax credits for family members of an employed individual is predicated on whether or not the employee (rather than the family) has affordable coverage available. In other words, as long as coverage is deemed to be affordable for employees, their family members are deemed to have an offer of affordable coverage…even if, in practice, they do not.
On the employer side of things, it is understandable that, in an effort to ensure compliance in the face of ever-increasing health insurance premiums, companies have adjusted their contribution strategies to direct the majority of their contributions toward employee-only coverage tiers to ensure compliance. That said, as they have done so, the net cost to insure family members on employer plans has steadily increased.
As a result, it is estimated that approximately 5 million Americans (2.8 million of whom are children) have been deemed ineligible for premium tax credits to which they would have otherwise been eligible had there been a higher degree of logical alignment between the definitions of affordability within the law.
In the absence of a fix for this glitch, family members of employed individuals have found themselves with very expensive coverage options on the employer plan and unsubsidized premium costs in the individual market. As a result, they are effectively locked between the proverbial rock and hard place and, having no other path to coverage, many of these individuals remain uninsured.
As a result, in early April 2022, the Treasury Department issued proposed regulations to address the issue such that employer compliance responsibilities would still be tied to the provision of employee-only coverage. However, family members of such employees can be deemed eligible for premium tax credits within the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace if the premium costs within the employer plan for family coverage tiers would result in premium costs exceeding 9.5% of the family’s household income.
It remains to be seen whether this “fix” will pass muster with the Internal Revenue Service which has previously issued guidance that such a practice would be inconsistent with the law. However, if the IRS changes its tune and allows the proposed regulations to be implemented, approximately 5 million additional Americans will become eligible for premium tax credits effective January 1, 2023.
Additional details regarding the legality of these proposed regulations and their implications for families will be forthcoming in the months ahead. And, as is the case with almost everything ACA-related, there will be challenges and complexity. However, if a solution emerges such that employers can continue to thread the compliance needle by calibrating their coverage offer to the employee-only coverage tier and families can access premium tax credits should their practical offer of coverage under the employer plan be unaffordable, there would be cause for celebration from both employers and families.
If the “fix” is approved the primary remaining question will, as is so often the case, relate to how the government intends to fund its largess.
