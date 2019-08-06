Blue Ridge Global, 280 Interstate North Circle SE in the Cumberland area, announced that Bob Mills Furniture Co. LLC, a privately-owned furniture retailer, has selected Blue Ridge to enhance forecasting capabilities, manage variable lead times, reduce overstocks and automate inventory across its nine locations in Oklahoma and Texas.
Founded in 1971, and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Bob Mills Furniture has more than 400 employees. Its distribution center, located in Fort Worth, Texas stores furniture and accessories for living rooms, dining rooms and bedrooms, in addition to mattresses and home accents.
With its extensive inventory catalog representing all price points and home decorating styles, Bob Mills Furniture needed a technology partner that could streamline its complex supply chain operations. Blue Ridge’s successful relationship with City Furniture was a key factor in Bob Mills Furniture’s purchasing decision.
For more information, visit www.bobmillsfurniture.com and www.blueridgeglobal.com.
