Webster defines morale as “confidence, enthusiasm, belief, positivism and trust of a person or a group of people at a particular time…” Furthermore, “morale is the spirit a group has that makes them want to succeed.”
In short, morale provides for a sense of well-being that comes from confidence, usefulness, trust and purpose.
Why is morale so important?
Morale, in any group, organization, team or enterprise is connected to satisfaction, commitment, engagement and productivity. Healthy, successful organizations are typically ones with a high level of morale, also called “esprit de corps,” a feeling of pride, fellowship and common loyalty shared by the members of the group.
Companies with a high level of positive morale enjoy the benefits of:
• Higher productivity
• Lower rates of turnover
• Greater performance
• Stronger problem solving
• Greater strength in times of trouble
• A spirit and culture of collaboration
Where team members with great morale are highly engaged and committed to the mission (or cause), disengaged members with low morale typically cause problems, conflicts and disruption to the organization. After all, when morale is positive and high, it is invaluable. Money can’t buy it. On the other hand, when morale is down and negative, the ultimate costs to an organization are enormous.
How can an organization build and enhance positive morale? Here are a number of principles to consider.
1. Positive morale is based on trust. No trust, no teamwork.Trust is built through consistency. It’s never about what is said and always about what is done. Historical philosopher Herodotus said, “Unfortunately, men trust their ears more than their eyes.” Those who manage by example and demonstrate engagement will build an organization of productivity, performance and success.
2. Morale can never be bought. Too many leaders attempt to build engagement, support, belief, commitment and morale by offering incentives, be they promotions, gifts, financial rewards, etc. Those have short life spans. Providing a team the rewards of honesty, integrity, truly caring, positivity, energy, education and leadership always wins… and always builds morale.
3. Transparency prevails. When a leader (or organization) openly shares and provides continuous and constant clarity, respect and morale is the result. Transparency is the foundation of trust and open, honest, genuine, sincere communication. “Hidden agendas” and secretive practices will destroy attempts to build positive morale.
4. Collaborate. Brainstorming and providing an environment for team members to participate in ideation sessions and problem-solving meetings makes for an engaged group that will feel important, feel included, feel valuable and ultimately, build positive feelings toward the organization and its leadership. Author Ken Blanchard said, “None of is as smart as all of us.”
5. The Morale Flu… Catch it. Positive morale is contagious. Whether it’s team retreats, surprise group benefits, a major team achievement, treating everyone with respect (and fairly) or any other milestone, activity or success worthy of respect and recognition, people crave being proud of their organization. Building an emotional bond amongst members and toward the organization fuels morale.
6. The 3R’s… Recognition, responsibility and rewards. Positive morale is a by-product of recognizing team members for milestones, special accomplishments, achievements, results, etc. When an organization acknowledges member success, members feel better about themselves and the organization. Also, providing individuals added responsibilities demonstrate that the organization trusts the individual. That trust also helps build member engagement. Finally, rewarding team members (or groups) with tangible or intangible rewards has always proven to be a morale builder. Don’t forget that “psychological paychecks” are often longer lasting and viewed as more important than money. A “psychological paycheck” refers to compensation in terms of a kind word, positive reinforcement, encouragement, acknowledgement of an achievement announced in front of the team, etc.
7. Foster two-way communication and feedback. One surefire way for an organization to build morale is to encourage, facilitate and foster open, honest two-way communication. When team members are invited to provide leadership their viewpoints, ideas and solutions, they build a sense of pride, inclusion and importance in their own individual value. Everyone wants to contribute. Once they contribute, their positive feelings toward the organization and its leadership will climb… and morale will be bolstered. Building and maintaining positive morale is vital for an organization’s sustainability, viability and success. It all starts with leadership. Leaders who are positive, energetic, upbeat and caring prevail.
Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Coach Pat Summitt said, “Nobody cares how much you know until they know how much you care.” It’s simple enough. Demonstrate you care and you’re helping to craft engaged team members who will have positive morale.
American Poet Laureate Maya Angelou echoed Coach Summitt with, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”
Yes, there’s clearly magnificent magic in morale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.