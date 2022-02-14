And so, you’re likely asking yourself, “Who is ‘Billy J’ and what’s so important about his gym?”
Billy J… as in Billy J. Burgess… was my late father-in-law. Leaving this planet at the ripe old age of 94, he was dedicated to staying fit up until the day he passed on. His children, grandchildren and great grandchildren would refer to his exercise regimen and fitness facility as “Billy J’s Gym” even though it was housed in his condo bedroom. It’s what happened in this gym that’s worthy of sharing with you, dear reader. Simply put, we can all learn success patterns from Billy J.
He was dedicated, he was committed, he was totally intentional about his daily routine. He would wake up at about 6 a.m. daily, stretch his body from his toes straight up to his shoulders. He’d rotate his ankles… do leg lifts from a supine position lying on his bed… then stand up and do deep knee bends, squats and push-ups against the bedroom door frame. He would stretch his arms, circle rotate his shoulders and twist his torso. He would wiggle his fingers, push up-and-down on his toes and move his head back and forth to loosen up his neck. After about 20-minutes of exercise, he would dress and attack the day… and I mean attack the day with energy, vigor and a keen sense of optimism. Optimism was part of his regimen.
Success and health is not a destination. It’s a journey. Whether it was the consistent daily exercise Billy J performed for 60 years of his life or his regular programmed routine such as reading the paper through and through while eating a healthy balanced breakfast, with fruit juice and his daily cup of coffee (his indulgence), every day was another example of consistency, intentionality and discipline. He dedicated himself to being highly predictable and because of that predictability, he was inordinately successful… whether it was in his business career, his philanthropy, his volunteerism in the community or playing his beloved sport of golf.
Having observed a Chicago Bulls practice session when the team was led by the great Michael Jordan in the midst of their historical “drive for five” NBA championship run, I sat with a Bulls front office executive who pointed out to me exactly what Michael Jordan would do before practice. Stretch by stretch, body movement after body movement… it was almost uncanny how this person predicted every exercise and stretching maneuver Michael would make to get ready for practice. That was MJ’s routine. That was his dedication to consistency. That was his intentionality. That created Jordan’s foundation for success going forward… no difference than the consistency of Billy J’s daily program.
It has been said, “Nobody finishes well by accident.” Success is clearly aligned with intentionality.
When I once asked Billy J if he enjoyed his decades of consistent patterns of exercise, he responded with something to the effect of, “Discipline is about making a commitment to yourself… and doing what needs to be done when it needs to be done… whether you enjoy it or not.” He attributed his life’s longevity, his upbeat positive demeanor and his success on the often painful focus he had on consistency, reliability and unwavering discipline.
He never left his bed unmade. He never finished a round of golf without diligently cleaning each and every club he used. He never left his desk without meticulously re-organizing papers, pads, pens and anything he used while working, putting them back where they belonged.
A tireless student of successful human behavior, I learned that Benjamin Franklin, Albert Einstein, Thomas Edison and countless other “success stories” were just as focused, intentional, organized and disciplined as Billy J. It is a success trait we all should learn from. Ben Franklin was famous for his rigorous schedule and endless focus on self-discipline. He constantly made lists and checked off line-by-line as he accomplished each well-defined daily task. When Albert Einstein was asked what he thought to be his most redeeming virtues, he answered, “I am pragmatic and highly disciplined.” Thomas Edison, by the age of 21, had already patented the first of 1,093 inventions. He used the word “discipline” frequently when asked about his skill set. After all, he did not simply set out to build a better candle. He was focused and disciplined to find a whole new way to illuminate the darkness. These anecdotes should all serve as "ah ha" light bulb examples for each of us.
And so, Billy J and his routine, his regimen, his gym activities and his daily commitment to intentionality and discipline is something we all need to think about and perhaps emulate as we go… and ideally grow forward in our lives.
Don’t forget, motivation certainly gets us going, but discipline keeps us growing.
This month’s column is dedicated to the memory of Billy Jerome Burgess, who up until the moment of his death on December 5, 2021, was focused, intentional and disciplined… a great role model for me and all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He finished well.
