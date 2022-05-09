While we served (for 26 continuous years) as a lead consultant to the Coca-Cola Company, my brilliant and beautiful wife, as well as life and business partner, Kim, developed a sales model for Coke that is so profound and important I thought it beneficial to share with my Cobb Business Journal readers.
Referred to as “ASK,” which stands for “always share knowledge,” the platform is one I know (not just believe) is one others should consider incorporating in their own enterprises.
ASK, simply put, represents a “value add” model that is defined by providing customers and consumers more than just a product or a service. By always sharing knowledge, a company can be more than a supply source. Organizations that provide their clients or shoppers ideas, information, access and solutions will invariably win in the quest for “share of mind” and ultimately “share of market.”
When Kim developed the ASK model for Coca-Cola, it was designed to energetically separate Coke from its competitors by constantly and continuously providing added value. For instance, one slogan from the ASK program was “bring some parcel of knowledge to every sales call and customer meeting.”
Whether it was a newspaper, magazine or trade publication article with relevancy to the specific customer or insightful statistics or “best practice” examples to learn from, the ASK objective was for Coca-Cola sales professionals to “always share knowledge.” One goal of this program was to develop a brand image that Coca-Cola representatives were more than sales people, more than peddlers and represented a value-added resource committed to growing a customer’s business.
Coke representatives provided customers ideas, information and insights on marketing trends, strategies and successful tactics. They worked diligently to find out customer “pain points” and business needs. Then they researched solutions to their customer’s challenges, shared them and slowly, but surely, moved from a supplier to a true supplier-partner in the eyes of their customers.
In my decades of business, both as a corporate executive and as a consultant, I have used nine keys to building an iron clad supplier-partnership with customers. They are…
1. Always Share Knowledge You expected that, didn’t you?
2. Thoroughly Understand Your Customer What is their vision? What are their objectives? What are their challenges? How can you help them succeed? Etc.
3. Listen and Learn Ask lots of questions. Find out the various “pain points,” concerns and obstacles your customer faces. Take notes. Follow-up.
4. Consistently Communicate Healthy, prosperous relationships are based on effective and efficient communication. There is no substitute for great communication.
5. Demonstrate You Care Legendary women’s basketball coach Pat Summitt said, “Nobody cares how much you know until they know how much you care.”
6. Take Immediate and Timely Action Serving as a true supplier-partner and an extension of your customer’s business requires always living up to your commitments and always being there for your customer.
7. Emphasize Mutual Benefits Successful supplier partnerships are always “win-win.”
8. Regularly Review Deliverables and Performance Regular business reviews are vital for tracking, for analyzing partnership growth and for exploring the need for course correction.
9. Go The Extra Mile The “extra mile” is never crowded. Provide extra effort, extra information and extra energy.
By communicating your commitment to caring, sharing and making that part of your DNA and culture, you will be respected as a true value to your customers and consumers. It is also a way to create a customer mindset that price is less important than value in any enterprise relationship.
Going back to the Coca-Cola example, by providing its customers ideas, information, access and solutions, by sharing knowledge and by being a true extension of each customer’s business as a real value Coca-Cola insulates itself from the competition. On many occasions, I heard customers say to Coke’s competitor, “Yes, I clearly see your price is lower than Coke’s… but a good price doesn’t provide me all the extras, all the value, all the information I need… Coke provides me more value than just price.”
Knowledge is, in fact, power. Today’s currency is no longer coins and cash. It’s information. By being a true value-added extension of your customer’s business through providing information critical for business success, you will win in the war for share.
And so, embrace the acronym “ASK” and grow your business by always sharing knowledge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.