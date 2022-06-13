I have been blessed to have spent quality time with an abundance of successful people who are undeniably called “leaders” and “success stories.” All incredibly smart, intuitive and savvy, I started writing down the traits I’ve seen in each of these highly successful people and I came up with 22 qualities worth sharing. It then dawned on me that we’re now in the year 2022… emphasize “22” and so, it seemed appropriate to share 22 observations, or keys, to success with you, my Cobb Business Journal readers.
Here goes.
1. Decision-Making is intuitive: Successful people follow their intuition. They often make decisions based on “gut” and “feel” and their own intuition.
2. Successful people have an open mind: “The mind is like a parachute. It only works when it’s open.” Embracing all ideas and open mindedness is clearly a key to success.
3. Think out-of-the-box: All of the great works of art, industry and science came about because someone looked at the world differently. Successful people not only think out-of-the-box but they often expand the box (or create a new box).
4. Lead by example: Sure, it seems like an old philosophy, however, accomplished people are never reluctant to roll up their sleeves and demonstrate a task and lead by example.
5. Accountability is vital: We are all fallible. We all make mistakes. We all stumble. The winners, however, never make excuses. They are accountable for their errors.
6. Humility is a worthy trait: Leaders are humble. They share victories and are gracious in both victory and defeat. Coca-Cola’s late Chairman Robert Woodruff said, “Man can achieve anything if he doesn’t care who gets the credit.” Give credit where credit is due.
7. Competitiveness: Individuals who strive to play at the highest level in everything they do… business, golf, cards, games and more, typically succeed.
8. Mental toughness: Successful people set their minds to a task and let nothing divert them from their objectives. They are tough and focused.
9. Responsiveness is a must: Caring and responding to others in a timely fashion is clearly a trait of successful people. They act and react well ahead of schedule.
10. Self-awareness: I have found that the smartest and most successful people I’ve met are clearly aware of who they are… their strengths, weaknesses, personality, assets, deficits, values and more.
11. Resourceful: Smart, successful people are creative in approaches they take to accomplish a goal. They are also wise enough to call on subject matter experts for help.
12. Pride is important: Being committed and dedicated to a cause or an enterprise is a vital part of success and being proud of one’s role and accomplishments is also an important ingredient for success.
13. Questioning is an asset: Socrates never lectured. He educated through questioning. Leaders ask lots of questions in their continued quest for answers and solutions.
14. Attitude is everything: Legendary author and philosopher Zig Ziglar wrote, “It’s your attitude, not your aptitude, that defines your altitude.” Enough said!
15. The loyalty factor: Unwavering commitment to a purpose, an organization, to coworkers and a team is clearly a trait of leaders. They are trustworthy and loyal.
16. Active learning: The quote “When you’re through learning, you’re through…” clearly applies to the DNA of leaders. They are energetic and passionate about learning.
17. Active reflection oriented: Leaders are thinkers. They actively reflect on opportunities, challenges, problems and solutions.
18. Appreciation: Successful people show their appreciation to those who contributed to their success and to those they work with/for. They are openly thankful.
19. Focused on the “extra”: Retail icon Sam Walton, the founder of Walmart, said, “The difference between ordinary and extraordinary is that little word extra.” Leaders know that the extra mile is never crowded.
20. Collaboration is essential: Collaborative advantage leads to competitive advantage. Collaboration leads to more innovation, efficiency and success.
21. Be yourself: Author Oscar Wilde said, “Be yourself. Everyone else is taken.” Leaders celebrate their uniqueness.
22. Know the “why”: Leaders understand the “why” of their position, the “why” of their enterprise, the “why” of their action and activities, and the importance of challenging others with the “why” question.
Leading (and succeeding) isn’t easy. It takes dedication, work, focus and lots of different kinds of skills and competencies. The aforementioned 22 traits of success are typically collective skills that most leaders possess or strive to master. They certainly represent sound ideas but we need to accept and understand everything in life (and business) is 5% idea and 95% work and execution.
Successful people are not necessarily talented. They just work diligently, then succeed on purpose.
