Cumberland-based BlueLinx Holdings Inc. announced that it recently completed the sale of its former distribution facility in New Orleans, Louisiana, for a purchase price of $1.4 million.
Net proceeds from the sale will be used to repay indebtedness.
The company, a distributor of building and industrial products, will service the New Orleans market from its distribution center in Gulfport, Mississippi.
For more information, visit www.BlueLinxCo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.