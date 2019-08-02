Cumberland-based BlueLinx Holdings Inc., a distributor of building and industrial products, announced that it is now distributing Allura fiber cement products from its distribution centers in Frederick, Maryland and Jacksonville, Lakeland, Miami, Pensacola and Tampa, Florida.
The Allura products to be offered include natural-looking siding, multishake, panels and soffit, which will be added to the large array of products already available from BlueLinx. Allura backs its products with a 50-year warranty.
For more information, visit www.BlueLinxCo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.