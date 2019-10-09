Blue Ridge, 280 Interstate North Circle SE in the Cumberland area, announced it is sponsoring a new supply chain planning blog and podcast at PlanningPosts.com.
The site provides weekly inventory optimization strategies for wholesale and retail distributors that struggle with the growing complexities of managing customer demand and protecting margins in today’s supply chain.
Volatility of demand continues to be the number-one challenge for the distribution and wholesale sector, cited by 75% of respondents in the 2019 State of The Wholesale Supply Chain report. Over 60% said they are carrying more than one month of inventory on-hand to avoid stockout-related sales loss; however, the research showed that despite having more products in stock, these companies saw a drop in their customer service levels since 2018.
“PlanningPosts is unraveling the uncertainties and economic pressures that prevent distributors and wholesalers from achieving their business goals,” said Jim Byrnes, Blue Ridge CEO. “Whether or not companies buy supply chain planning solutions from Blue Ridge, the industry needs this.”
PlanningPosts.com is updated weekly with free articles, podcasts and perspectives from industry experts on how to improve forecast accuracy and service levels while minimizing costly supply chain surprises
For more information, visit www.blueridgeglobal.com.
