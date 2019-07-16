Blue Ridge, 280 Interstate North Circle SE in the Cumberland area, announced that Blue Ridge Planning for NetSuite has achieved the ‘Built for NetSuite’ status.
Blue Ridge Planning for NetSuite, built using Oracle NetSuite’s SuiteCloud Computing Platform, allows retailers and distributors to accurately spot, plan and predict changes in customer behavior, improving service levels and assuring product availability to customers without creating a costly inventory surplus.
Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides partners with the information, resources and methodology required to help them verify that their applications and integrations meet NetSuite standards and best practices. The program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps, like Blue Ridge Planning for NetSuite, have been built to meet these standards.
For more information, visit www.blueridgeglobal.com or www.netsuite.com/BuiltforNetSuite.
