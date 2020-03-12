Cumberland-based Blue Ridge announced Thursday the launch of its cloud-based Price Optimization solution, which leverages advanced science to quickly identify opportunities and simulate pricing strategies for peak margin, profits, revenues and sales.
Blue Ridge Price Optimization quickly identifies both overpriced and underpriced products while providing accurate recommendations for aligning prices across products, channels and price points including wholesale, list and customer segment. The solution provides daily alerts on competitive price changes, as well as recommendations on reducing excess inventory to increase revenue and profit margins up to 30%.
For more information, go to www.blueridgeglobal.com.
