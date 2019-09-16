Blue Ridge, 280 Interstate North Circle SE in the Cumberland area, announced the appointment of Jeff Jenkins as its chief revenue officer and Cliff Isaacson as executive vice president of product strategy.
Jenkins comes to Blue Ridge from TeamWorks Inc. He will be responsible for strategic growth and profitability across the entire customer lifecycle. Isaacson, most recently the director of pricing solutions for Syncron, will be responsible for leading all product development at Blue Ridge. Both executives will report directly to CEO Jim Byrnes.
Prior to TeamWorks, Jenkins was a regional manager at BMC Software and the co-founder of both Speed to Win and ClienTracs. He also held leadership roles at PTC and Wallace Computer Services. Prior to Syncron, Isaacson served as vice president of product management for Revionics and vice president of the Service Pricing Product Line for Servigistics. He also served as vice president of product management and Development for SmartOps.
