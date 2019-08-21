Blue Ridge, 280 Interstate North Circle SE in the Cumberland area, announced the company's growth in the first half of 2019.
Highlights from the first half of 2019
- Increased overall new customer additions by 20% and achieved contracted revenue growth of 29% for the six months ending June 30, compared to the six months ending June 30, 2018.
- Achieved record-setting revenues for the first half of 2019, having added several marquee brands to the company’s portfolio of cloud supply chain solutions. New customers include Ammex Inc., Atea AS, Bob Mills Furniture, Boxercraft, Chambers & Chambers, Epic Wine & Spirits, Hillsdale Furniture, HVAC Distributors, Max Finkelstein, Packaging Wholesalers, Prime Line, TriEnda/Penda Corporation and Witmer Public Safety Group.
- Maintained an industry-leading customer retention rate of 97%.
- Achieved Oracle’s Built For NetSuite status for Blue Ridge Planning for NetSuite, a solution built using Oracle NetSuite’s SuiteCloud Computing Platform. This status makes it easier for retailers and distributors to accurately spot, plan and predict changes in customer behavior, improve service levels and assure product availability to customers without creating a costly inventory surplus.
- The company added Cliff Isaacson as executive vice president of product strategy and Jeff Jenkins as chief revenue officer. Isaacson joined Blue Ridge as a co-founder of Prolific Virtue, where he developed a best-in-class pricing solution. He joined Blue Ridge from TeamWorks, where he served as CEO.
- Blue Ridge Global vice president of product development Santhosh Srirambhatla was named to the 2019 Provider “Pros to Know” by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, recognized in the March issue of the publication. The award recognizes software individuals who helped their supply chain clients or the supply chain community at large prepare to meet the significant challenges in the year ahead.
- Conducted the company’s second annual survey of customers and NAW SmartBrief readers to better understand their supply chain plans for continued business expansion and digitization. The results revealed that a majority of wholesale distributors cite complex demand patterns as their greatest challenge. Those results and more can be found in the 2019 State of the Wholesale Supply Chain Industry Report at https://blueridgeglobal.com/2019-state-of-wholesale-distribution-supply-chain-webinar-report-download/.
- Held 2019 BLUEPRINT Conferences in Atlanta and Oslo, increasing attendance by 30% compared to the 2018 events. Wholesale and retail distribution companies learned from customer talks delivered by Breakthru Beverage, Highline Aftermarket and K. Ekrheim.
For more information, visit www.blueridgeglobal.com.
