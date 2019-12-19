Blue Ridge, 280 Interstate North Circle SE in the Cumberland area, announced that its user conference, BLUEPRINT 2020, will be held in Atlanta on April 26–28 at the Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta.
BLUEPRINT is a practical, hands-on annual conference for supply chain leaders, managers and users of Blue Ridge solutions that includes over 20 hours of training and development to improve inventory optimization.
The three-day event will feature innovative case studies on market-changing supply chain projects, hands-on educational sessions using Blue Ridge supply chain planning solutions and valuable networking opportunities with supply chain leaders. The educational and training portion of BLUEPRINT will feature a “Geek-out” data-driven track with live examples as well as a track dedicated to Power Users and Champions.
Attendees will receive early-bird pricing if registered by Jan. 31. For registration, agenda and hotel information, visit https://blueridgeglobal.com/blueprint-2020/.
